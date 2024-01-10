The Golden Bachelor alum Faith Martin opened up about how she’s navigated her dynamic with newlyweds Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist after he broke up with her.

“Gerry and Theresa and I would talk on the phone, when it was out that they were together, and I knew ahead of time,” Faith, 61, explained during the Tuesday, January 9, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “[I] love them both, and Theresa and Gerry and I are very transparent with our feelings.”

Faith added that Theresa, 70, frequently tells her how much she and Gerry, 72, love her. “I’m like, ‘I love him, too, and I love you. And we’re gonna be friends for life, right?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah,’ so we call and check in with each other all the time,” she said about the couple.

The reality star shared that she was “so excited” when she learned the couple got engaged, though admitted she “had to go in the bathroom and cry for a little bit” as she processed her split from Gerry.

“And then, I would come back out and I would tell Theresa, I’d text her, ‘Tell me how happy you are and how great this is gonna be, ‘cause then, my heart will heal,’” Faith said.

While Faith has said she’s been able to ​recover after she was sent home on The Golden Bachelor following hometown dates, she explained that being friends with her ex and his ​new wife isn’t always easy.

“It’s still a little bit hard because I was so in love with him, and I don’t know that I would ever find those qualities in another man,” the California native said. “So, I felt the loss, for sure, but I’m super excited for them.”

While Faith and Gerry weren’t meant to be, she said that joining the show gave her a new sense of confidence when it comes to dating. “It allowed me to feel again and to know that I had a heart that wasn’t dead inside, that I actually could muster up those feelings and have that in my heart, made me think, ‘OK, I am still alive. I just got to look at it differently,’” she explained.

“I haven’t been on a date yet or anything, but I have flirted a little bit,” Faith added. “I have somebody that I was really, really flirting with a little, and I actually was feeling like, ‘Yeah, it would be so fun to meet up with that person.’”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Faith was one of the many contestants from the debut season of The Golden Bachelor that attended Gerry and Theresa’s wedding on January 4. Following the televised ceremony, Theresa took to Instagram to thank their supporters and reminisce on the special day.

“We want to thank those of you who loved and supported us throughout this journey,” the mother of two wrote alongside several photos from the wedding on January 7. “It was an absolutely magical night, beyond our wildest dreams. We lived in the moment and enjoyed every bit of it.”

In a following post, the bride applauded their wedding officiant, Susan Noles. “Susan, you are one in a million,” Theresa wrote about Susan, 66, who also competed on the show. “There was no one else Gerry and I wanted to marry us! Your warmth and energy and humor … no one could have done it better. You are a friend for life. We love you so much!!”