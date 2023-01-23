The Bachelor contestant Greer Blitzer becomes an early frontrunner for Zach Shallcross‘ heart on the season 27 premiere while wearing an evening gown. But it is when the brunette beauty is wearing a bikini that she really feels at home, as evidenced by her love of sharing swimsuit photos.

The Houston, Texas, native grew up in a warm weather climate and never misses a chance to sit by the pool while in her hometown. She also loves visiting The Hamptons every summer, where Greer has donned plenty of bikinis as she heads out on boating trips with friends or hits the beach.

Hopefully, Greer will make it far into Zach’s season, as the cast will travel to such sunny and beach-worthy locations as The Bahamas and ultimately Krabi, Thailand, where the tech executive will end his season with his final contestants.

The medical sales representative “took a risk” and relocated to New York City from Houston, where she has been “living life to the fullest,” according to her Bachelor bio.

It goes on to state that, “Greer is loyal and confident and is looking for a partner who can keep up with her quick wit and big personality. She is a hopeless romantic and is a sucker for forehead kisses. Zach, take notes! Will Greer and Zach have the love story of a lifetime?”

The “fun facts” that Greer wanted fans to know about her include her love of shopping at flea markets, the fact that she is “never embarrassed” and how she “can tell a lot about someone by their sushi order.”

Greer has been active on social media ever since her college days at the University of Mississippi, where she graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. In a photo with her cap and sash, Greer joked upon leaving college, “I graduated from full time student to full time unemployed. Venmo @Greer-Blitzer-1 if you’re looking to help someone in need. God bless us, everyone.”

