Halsey has gone with a completely goth look for their first public appearance since giving birth to baby Ender on July 14. Attending the premiere of her hour-long IMAX film, If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power, on Wednesday, August 25, the singer and her boyfriend, Alev Aydin, also made their red carpet debut as a couple. He gushed about how “proud” he was of the singer, as they celebrated the August 27 release of their new album, which shares the same name as the film.

The “Without Me” singer rocked a figure-hugging sheer black minidress that showed off how they’ve already got their pre-baby body back. She added a dramatic black veil, black stockings with garters, sheer elbow-length gloves and a large black crucifix pendant around her neck.

Alev, 38, matched in a black suit with a faint checkered pattern and a black shirt underneath. He posted an Instagram photo of the couple on the red carpet and gushed, “Between the album and the film, she’s reached rare air, made the highest art, proud is the understatement of a lifetime.”

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is described on IMDB as “an hour-long film experience set to the music of Halsey’s upcoming album, introduces a young pregnant Queen, Lila, as she wrestles with the manipulative chokehold of love to ultimately discover that the ability to create life (and end it) unlocks the paranormal power within her.” Halsey, 26, stars as Lila in the film, helmed by prolific superstar music video director Colin Tilley.

Halsey shared the controversial cover art in a July 7 Instagram post, which showed them atop a golden throne, wearing a matching grown and a gray gown with their left breast completely exposed. A baby perched on her left knee in the photo.

“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months,” the singer, who was days away from giving birth at the time, wrote in the caption.

“The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being,” they explained.

“This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!” Halsey concluded. She has already posted several Instagram photos while breastfeeding Ender since the baby’s birth.