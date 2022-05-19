Halsey stood her ground after online critics told the “Without Me” singer that they look “unhealthy” amid her health struggles.

She uploaded a TikTok to respond to the unnecessary comments that have been said about their appearance while adding the commonly used phrases within the video.

“Is she ok? Put some meat on those bones” and “Halsey you look sick” were just a few of the remarks she has received while fighting their current health battles.

Fans supported the “Graveyard” musician in the comments, and she was even thanked by others who also struggle with chronic illnesses. “From one chronically ill person to another — I’m sorry, I feel your pain,” an online user wrote. “Hope you’re doing alright and getting the care you need.”

Halsey/Instagram

“You help so many of us chronically ill people by being so open about this and your experiences,” another commented. “Thank you. You look amazing, always!”

The pop artist suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). They had their first endometriosis surgery in 2017, just days before attending the biggest night in music.

“The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo while in a hospital bed.

“As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited.”

Halsey previously revealed that engaging in a large amount of physical activity “strains” their body and “enhances” their symptoms. They just began her Love and Power tour on Tuesday, May 17, which means they have been going through grueling hours of rehearsals.

“I didn’t want you guys to think that something was wrong, so I jumped on to maybe give guys a little more positive of a vibe,” she said during a May 2022 Instagram Live after announcing her health diagnostics.

“The show is wonderful,” Halsey continued. “The visuals are really cool and really intense.”