Love at first sight! Wrestler John Cena and his girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh, are one of the cutest celeb couples around — and how they met makes their relationship even cuter.

John, 43, and Shay, 29, first connected in Vancouver while the actor was filming Playing With Fire between February and March 2019. An eyewitness told Life & Style exclusively they had seen the couple out four times in the Canadian town by the end of March and would run into them “once or twice a week.”

Shutterstock

In April, the couple continued their courtship when John relocated back to the United States. “They looked happy and peaceful and would occasionally touch each other’s legs,” an eyewitness told Life & Style of one of their back-to-back dates in San Diego at the time. “It was quite a romantic dinner!”

Six months later, the happy couple made their red carpet debut at the Playing With Fire premiere in October 2019. “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight.

It seems like the couple is ready to take their romance to the next level. In February 2020, the product manager was spotted brandishing a huge rock on ~that~ finger when the dynamic duo stepped out and posed for photos with fans. So far, however, the pair has yet to announce an engagement.

Shay works at Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions Company based in Vancouver. She graduated from the University of British Columbia in Electrical and Electronics Engineering with intentions to pursue engineering.

Before the WWE alum started dating the engineer, he was in a longterm relationship with fellow wrestler Nikki Bella. The former flames started dating in 2012 and got engaged publicly during Wrestlemania 33 in April 2017. A year later, they broke off their engagement, just one month before their wedding was scheduled to happen.

The pair reconnected for a few months after calling off their nuptials but finally split for good in July 2018.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Nikki, 36, has since moved on with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, whom she met while competing on Dancing With the Stars in fall 2017. They started dating in March 2019 after months of speculation and got engaged during a trip to France that November. Nikki announced her pregnancy with their first child in January 2020.

Of all the celebrity couple meet-cutes, this one is definitely one of our favorites.