Gone for good? Fans have speculated that Dolores Catania might be leaving the Real Housewives of New Jersey following a cryptic social media post from her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell.

“Dolo leaving all the BS behind,” he shared in an April 2023 Instagram Stories post, alongside a photo of the Bravo star jumping in the ocean.

Following his social media upload, a Bravo fan account reposted the photo, writing, “Fans speculate that #RHONJ star Dolores Catania was FIRED from the hit show after boyfriend ‘Paulie’ posts a picture of her ‘letting go’ … ”

Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Is Dolores Catania Leaving ‘RHONJ’?

Currently, Dolores is still on the show. No formal announcement has been made thus far regarding next season.

Reps for Bravo and Dolores did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

How Long Has Dolores Catania Been on ‘RHONJ’?

While she appeared briefly as a “friend” on the show’s first season, it wasn’t until season 7 that she joined RHONJ as a main cast member.

Throughout her time on the show, Dolores said she’s changed by “becoming a better version of myself,” while chatting with Life & Style ahead of the season 13 premiere in February 2023. “My goal is always to be the best version of me, I think you can see how I have grown with the show and my fans. But I am still Paterson Dolores,” she added.

Dave Kotinsky/Bravo

At the time, Dolores teased that the 13th season would be a “a whirlwind” overall.

“We say every year that this is the best season, but I can guarantee that this is by far the biggest season with all the different people and split between friends,” the New Jersey native shared. “All I can say is get ready, you won’t be disappointed.”

Throughout her time on the show, fans have watched Dolores’ love life unfold and coparenting relationship with ex-husband, Frank Catania Sr. Now, the Bravolebrity is happy in love with Paulie, whom she told Life & Style is a “special man.”

The Ireland native “has a heart of gold and a truly intelligent and witty way about him,” Dolores added at the time. “Since the beginning of our relationship, he has taken such a direct role in my life, always looking out for me and my family’s best interest, no matter how busy he may be with his endeavors. I consider myself very lucky to have met him and am really enjoying our time together.”