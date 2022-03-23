Mom knows best? Pete Davidson’s mom, Amy Davidson, reportedly supported the idea of him and girlfriend Kim Kardashian having a baby together.

“She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year @Amyymarie118” a fan commented and tagged Amy’s unverified Instagram, in response to a carousel post by account @kardashianunit on Tuesday, March 22. Amy then replied, “Yayyyy!” in a since-deleted comment, according to Page Six.

The King of Staten Island star’s mom was apparently reacting to photos of the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, and the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, kissing in a car. The images were likely captured on the day that Pete picked up Kim at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 20, following her Miami business trip for her Skims swim launch.

Pete’s mom frequently shares photos of Pete. The latest one she shared on March 4 was an old one of them posing for a picture together. “Happy National Son’s Day!” Amy captioned her post. “I couldn’t be more proud of the man you are today!”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Her alleged social media activity comes amid Pete and Kim’s ongoing romance. The pair initially sparked dating rumors in late October 2021, just three weeks after the Skims founder hosted SNL for the first time. On November 6 of that year, In Touch confirmed they were, indeed, an item. Eleven days later, the duo seemingly acknowledged their relationship in public for the first time when they were spotted holding hands in Palm Springs, California.

By early 2022, they had become Hollywood’s hottest “It” couple and spent more time together, including taking a vacation to the Bahamas in early January, sharing their first public kiss on February 13 in New York City for a pre-Valentine’s dinner and even hitting an L.A. In-N-Out Burger on Thursday, March 17. Not only that, but the funny man even got Kim’s name branded into his skin, which she revealed to Ellen DeGeneres, along with a special tattoo that she said reads, “My girl’s a lawyer.”

Most recently, the cuties were photographed disembarking Kim’s private jet after a brief trip to New York City.

While they’ve been enjoying each other’s company, they’ve had to face one major roadblock throughout their romance: Kim’s ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

Initially, the KKW Beauty founder had filed for divorce from the “Stronger” artist, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. They had an icy coparenting relationship in the beginning, as they both share kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. And while things seemed to have cooled off between them in mid-2021, things turned cold again after Ye noticed how close Kim and Pete were becoming.

In response to their newfound love, the “Praise God” rapper made several public disses against Pete, such as dubbing him “Skete” as an insult and then sharing violent imagery in his “Eazy” music video of him burying a Claymation version of Pete. Then, after months of staying quiet over Ye’s persistent social media rants, Pete allegedly broke his silence by texting the Grammy Award winner he was “in bed with [his] wife,” in screenshots uploaded — then deleted — by SNL writer Dave Sirus on February 13.

Since Kim was declared legally single by a judge on March 2, as Life & Style confirmed, there is nothing standing in the way of her and Pete’s happiness. The Staten Island native has even gotten closer with her family members, including sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick and her fiancé, Travis Barker. The three men were spotted cheering on Kourtney, 42, and Scott’s youngest son, Reign Disick, at his baseball game on Sunday, March 20, after Pete and Scott, 38, had a “Boyz night” together.

“[Pete’s] sensitive, sweet and protective of [Kim],” a source previously told In Touch regarding their relationship. “Any other guy would have run for the hills by now or handled the Kanye situation very differently.”