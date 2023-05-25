Moving on? Tom Schwartz‘s dating life was a topic of conversation during Vanderpump Rules season 10, following his divorce from Katie Maloney. However, the TomTom owner’s brief hookup with Raquel Leviss was overshadowed by her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval.

That being said, the Minnesota native has been sparking some romance rumors with roommate Jo Wenberg, despite his declaration that they were nothing more than friends. When asked about what went down between himself and the hairstylist when they lived together, Tom explained that it “wasn’t a girlfriend [situation], especially at that point,” during the VPR season 10 reunion, which premiered on May 24.

Where do things between them stand now? Keep reading for details on Tom’s love life.

Is VPR’s Tom Schwartz Dating Jo Wenberg After Katie Maloney Divorce?

“It did evolve into a situationship, or like a friends-with-benefits thing with clearly defined boundaries,” Tom went on to explain during the reunion. “We were both coming out of long-term relationships, and for a minute there, we were each other’s happy place.”

She and Tom sparked relationship rumors after they were spotted at a concert together in December 2022. While VPR season 10 aired in early 2023, a deleted scene (which was filmed during summer 2022) introduced fans to Jo.

Bravo (2)

“You look all suspicious and s—t. Jo’s my friend,” he told his ex-wife in the clip. “It’s kinda nice having a roommate, actually.”

However, it seemed like Katie was not down with Tom and Jo’s relationship during the VPR season 10 reunion.

“Jo is a creep. Nobody likes Jo,” the Something About Her restaurant owner claimed. Tom hit back, saying, “No she’s not. Katie don’t do that, don’t disparage her. You’re going to get a cease and desist if you keep attacking her in the comments, too.”

He went on to call his ex “a comment troll” because of her social media activity.

Are ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Divorced?

Tom and Katie announced their split in March 2022.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose,” Katie shared in an Instagram statement at the time. “We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain, and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

The Vanderpump Rules stars finalized their divorce in October 2022, Life & Style confirmed at the time.