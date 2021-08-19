He might be back! Fans are speculating that Tyler Cameron will be the next Bachelor for season 26, which will likely air in January 2022.

“Got a whole lot to smile about! Exciting stuff coming. Love you all!” the Bachelor Nation stud, 28, teased via Instagram on August 18.

Many commenters began speculating that he was referring to the reality dating show. “Tyler for Bachelor?” one person wondered. “Oh, heck yes, Mr. Bachelor,” someone else added.

Surprisingly, Tyler has been tapped to be the Bachelor a whopping four times, the You Deserve Better author revealed to Bustle in July 2021. “I just don’t think that would help my trajectory and what I want to do,” he explained at the time.

The Florida native first appeared in the franchise as a contest on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. He made it all the way to the final two, but the leading lady opted to get engaged to Jed Wyatt during the finale. The season 15 couple broke up less than a month later.

Fans kept their fingers crossed that Tyler would become the next leading man following his heartbreaking split from the Alabama native. Although the contractor confirmed he was in talks for the part in 2019, he didn’t feel fully dedicated.

“My heart wasn’t 100 percent there, and that’s something you have to be fully invested in. I was on the other side as a contestant, which is a much easier role than being the lead of the show,” the reality stud told Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima in 2019. At the time, Tyler was also romantically linked to model Gigi Hadid.

Although Peter Weber ended up being the next Bachelor, Tyler did have a hand when it came to season 25’s leading man. His best friend and NYC roommate, Matt James, became the Bachelor in 2021 after he was initially cast as Clare Crawley’s contestant. Matt never appeared in Clare’s season, as filming was postponed from March to July 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid Tyler’s reality TV fame, the former football player said he is ready to settle down. “At the end of the day, all I want to do in life is to have a family. I want to coach high school football and get kids to college. That to me is the dream, you know? Maybe I’ll have a house on the water with a boat in the backyard and have my little s—ts running around everywhere. I want the Cameron gang to walk on the basketball court, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, s—t. The Camerons are here. What kind of scene is going to happen now?’”

The Barkitecture host was last romantically linked to model Camila Kendra, but news of their split broke in early August 2021. Tyler and Camila parted ways after eight months together so she could “focus on her fashion modeling career,” a rep told E! News about why she called it quits.

It looks like there is a chance Tyler may be back on the dating scene soon!