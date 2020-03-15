Prepare for cute dad overload! Actress Jenna Dewan shared a sweet photo of her fiancé, Steve Kazee, on daddy duty in the early hours of the morning on March 14. Needless to say, the precious little snap is going to be a memory of the early days of newborn son Callum‘s life for years to come.

“Early morning shift,” the 39-year-old wrote over a dark photo of the doting father kissing his first child on the forehead. She even added a trophy emoji to hammer home her point. Just because it’s the Broadway actor‘s first rodeo, doesn’t mean he doesn’t know how to be a great dad.

It wasn’t just Steve giving lots of love to the new bundle of joy. In fact, Jenna and Steve’s dog was also making sure to stay close to the little boy and activate protective mode. “Still on guard,” the Step Up star wrote over a photo of her pup, before adding a second snap of the puppy and her son snuggled up. “I can’t,” she wrote, adding a pink heart emoji.

It seems like everyone in Jenna’s family is a big fan of little Callum — even his big sister, Everly Tatum, whom the dancer shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum. “Everly was desperate for a little sister, but the minute she saw her baby brother she wanted to hold him and play with him,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively after Callum’s birth on March 6.

The source even revealed a sweet moment that happened between the new siblings just after Callum was born. “Jenna let Everly carefully hold Callum and then she gently kissed him on the forehead,” the insider gushed. “Jenna can’t wait for Everly and Callum to bond.”

It’s no surprise to see Steve doing his part, too — he’s clearly in love with life right now. “[Steve] says he found his dream girl in her and he treats her like gold, Evie too,” a separate insider gushed to Life & Style exclusively in February. “He supports Jenna and is her No. 1 fan. He gets excited for every little thing they do, like decorating the nursery and taking engagement photos. It’s really sweet.”

“This is a new beginning for Jenna, Steve and Everly,” the first source added about the new addition to Jenna’s fam. “They were a tight family unit before, but Callum just ties them all a little closer together.” That much is clear!