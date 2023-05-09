One proud mom! Jennifer Garner gushed over her eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, after hearing a story about the teen’s “kindness” to another student at her school.

During the Last Thing He Told Me star’s Allure cover story, which was published on Tuesday, May 9, journalist Danielle Perament told Jennifer, 51, that their daughters — albeit a few years apart — actually attend the same school.

“They’re four grades apart and I wouldn’t say they know each other, but one day last year, after a particularly ugly mean-girl episode, my daughter was in line in the cafeteria trying not to cry in public,” the journalist wrote. “I wasn’t there and the details were as vague as if they had been recounted by a seventh grader, but as she was standing in line, an older girl asked her if she was OK and somehow managed to replace a mean-girl episode with a moment of kindness and grace. She found out later that was Garner’s eldest daughter.”

Upon hearing this story, Jennifer didn’t seem too shocked.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

“Oh, I love that,” she shared. “That’s Violet.”

The 13 Going on 30 alum shares Violet, 17, and two other kids — Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 — with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

“Being a mother was one thing I knew I was going to be,” Jennifer shared during the same Allure covers story. “I really could have been a mother in any way. I could have adopted, I could have fostered, but there was no doubt I was going to be a mom. I mean, I was the kid with the doll everywhere I went. And I had a babysitting company with my friend Carrie — C & J’s Babysitting — from, like, seventh or eighth grade.”

When discussing her kids’ relationship with her profession, the AppleTV+ star revealed that they would much rather sit down to see one of their dad’s movies.

“They don’t mind watching their dad, but they kind of want me to be their mom,” she explained. “They don’t want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do. And they don’t really want to see me in a romantic thing.”

The actress noted that she’s aware her kids will “really figure out who they are and what they are when they’re older,” adding that she has “a lot of faith” in them.

“I don’t love every behavior all the time, always. It’s gnarly growing up,” Jennifer explained. “We didn’t have the eyes on us that our kids have. I was such a first-time mom. [My eldest daughter] didn’t have a shot. She couldn’t have a free thought — I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me.”