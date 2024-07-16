Jennifer Lawrence's Husband 'Doesn't Fit in' With Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney haven’t done much socializing in recent times. A source exclusively tells Life & Style that friends are urging them to come out of their shell — and quietly blaming the SNL writer-turned-art dealer for slowly turning them into a pair of recluses.

“Cooke is as ambivalent about the world of movie-making and movie stars as you can possibly be,” the insider says. “He doesn’t fit in, he’s never fit in, and he lets you know it the second you meet him. He makes no effort to be an insider and has his own whole world in New York away from the rat race in L.A.”

The source adds that it’s “brilliant” how “supportive” Jennifer, 33, is of her husband, 39.

“She didn’t marry him to be a business partner, she married him because he’d make a good father and husband! Neither of them cares what the Hollywood people think of him, and that suits Jen just fine. She has a very small group of acting friends, including Emma Stone, and she leaves it at that,” the insider continues. “Otherwise, Hollywood is just a place for her and her family to make money, and she couldn’t care less what people think of Cooke. He’s his own man. She’s proud of him, and that’s the only thing that counts.”

The Hunger Games star met the Middlebury, Vermont, native in May 2018 through a mutual friend. They began dating the following month and got engaged in February 2019. Jennifer and Cooke tied the knot in Newport, Rhode Island, on October 19, 2019. The couple started their family three years later, welcoming son Cy on February 23, 2022.

Gotham/GC Images

Their little family of three leads a mostly private life in New York City and Los Angeles. However, Jennifer and Cooke have been spotted out together on a few occasions. The No Hard Feelings actress revealed to Vanity Fair in 2021 that she loves their low-key lifestyle.

“I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him,” she said. “I don’t know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘Okay, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done.’ And I always get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, and he always gives me a look like, ‘You’re not going to use that. When are you going to make that?’ And I say, ‘Yes, I am. Tuesday!’ And he’s always right, and I never do.”

And though Jennifer continues to climb in her Hollywood career — she currently has seven projects in development or production — a source exclusively told Life & Style in June that the Don’t Look Up star has made sure that her marriage won’t suffer.

“Jennifer knows Hollywood can be all-consuming, which is why she’s making it a point to put her relationship first,” the insider said. “She makes time for date nights with Cooke and family days with him and their 2-year-old, Cy. It’s not always easy, balancing it all. It definitely takes work.”