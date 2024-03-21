She’d been traumatized after nude photos she took for former boyfriend Nicholas Hoult, 34, were leaked in 2017. And she’d just given birth a few months earlier to son Cy with husband Cooke Maroney, 39. But while filming the raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings in 2022, Jennifer Lawrence, 33, insisted on getting naked for a fight scene. “Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, ‘Are you sure?’ ” she said. “I didn’t even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me.” That’s J-Law. The Hunger Games star, who won an Oscar in 2013 for Silver Linings Playbook, “makes her own rules,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “She’s one of the most outspoken, strong-willed actresses in Hollywood and is unapologetic about that.”

Doing Things Her Way

She can afford to take risks after topping the highest-paid actress list in “I’m considered a fat actress,” she once noted. But J-Law defied haters by appearing completely nude in her latest flick!

2015 and 2016 with earnings of almost $100 million. “Being authentic is what’s made her so popular,” the insider notes to Life & Style. “J-Law’s never pretended to be the ‘perfect’ Hollywood starlet.”

The Kentucky native “dropped out of middle school” at 14, she’s confessed, and “never felt very smart” — until acting imbued her with confidence. Critics panning her flicks, like Passengers, Red Sparrow, Mother! and Dark Phoenix, doesn’t stop Jennifer from doing what she loves, either. When she reads a script, J-Law’s said, she gets “an overwhelming feeling of, ‘I get this. This is what I was meant to do.’ ”