Vacation mode! Bachelorette couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers jetted off to Greece for their honeymoon on the heels of their California wedding.

The Bachelor Nation duo is soaking up every minute of their newlywed bliss during their romantic and relaxing vacation under the Mediterranean sun.

“Going to dinner … with my husband! Oh my goodness, it’s just craziness,” the Texas native, 31, gushed via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 18, while walking outside with Jordan, 33. “Finally, we’re married but also over our jet lag hump. For the the first … [24 hours] we basically slept the whole time. I feel like we’re finally feeling more alive. We’re doing it!”

Needless to say, nothing can dampen JoJo and Jordan’s first trip together as husband and wife — even some less-than-ideal weather.

“It’s a little rainy and cold today, so back to the spa we go,” the Texas native captioned a video of the pair cuddled up for their “relaxing” day on May 19. “No complaints over hereeee.”

Luckily, chilling out was the first thing on JoJo’s to-do list after their wedding, which took place at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez on May 14. She told People she wanted to get massages to “zen out” and “decompress by the pool” during their honeymoon. In addition, she had one culinary non-negotiable for the second leg of their trip.

“Jordan has refused to ever try escargot,” the real estate developer said about the popular French dish made with cooked snails. “But he told me once that if we were in Paris and could see the Eiffel Tower, he would have escargot with me. I don’t even really like it that much, but it’s the fact that I want him to try it with me — and now we’re going to Paris on our honeymoon.”

The reality TV couple, who got engaged during season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, first began planning their wedding in 2019. However, they were forced to postpone multiple times amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, they were extremely excited to finally walk down the aisle together. “It sounds cliché, but I really am marrying my best friend,” JoJo gushed to People. “Everything that’s happened in our relationship has only made us stronger. And we just feel so lucky.”

She added that it felt “so good” to finally be husband and wife after the long wait, and they couldn’t “wait to start this next chapter of our life together.”

