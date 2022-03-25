Last fling before the ring! The Bachelor alum JoJo Fletcher is celebrating her upcoming wedding with Jordan Rodgers with a bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Joined by fellow Bachelor Nation star Becca Tilley and other close friends, the girls are sharing cute photos of their vacay as she prepares to tie the knot.

“Let it begin #fletchersfinalfling,” the former Bachelorette, 31, captioned a video on Thursday, March 24, showing the group’s first day on their trip. In it, the bride-to-be is smiling and tanned while wearing a white one-piece swimsuit with the word “Bride” written front and center in bold black font.

It seems the ladies are having a great time on their trip, as the video included glimpses of their luxurious accommodations and various drinks in hand by the pool. One clip shows Becca, 33, serving up a platter of shots and lemon wedges.

JoJo made her TV debut in 2016 when she appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor. After being one of the final two contestants and not receiving the final rose, she went on to become the lead of The Bachelorette the following season. As Bachelorette, she met and fell in love with Jordan, 33, whom she got engaged to at the end of her season.

In 2019, Jordan re-proposed to JoJo with a new ring, writing on Instagram, “I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama…just us. Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY!”

Their wedding is closer than ever, as JoJo previously told Us Weekly that she and Jordan will be saying “I do” in May. They were originally set to wed in 2020 but had to postpone their big day amid the coronavirus pandemic. After rescheduling for 2021, they pushed their date one more time over venue restrictions.

“I have so many different ideas. I could see myself getting married on a beach, or in the country. I’m really into the rustic look right now,” she told In Touch in 2017 of her future wedding. “I could never get married in the heat, which is surprising … but I hate how hot it gets!”

