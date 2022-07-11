Stealing hearts? Justin Budfuloski was introduced to Bachelor Nation ahead of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia‘s The Bachelorette season 19 premiere, and fans are already fawning over him! Keep reading to learn more about the reality star contestant, including his job, net worth and more.

What Is Justin Budfuloski’s Job?

According to his ABC bio, the California native, 32, is a physical therapist. Justin’s LinkedIn profile names him as the owner and founder of Symmetry of Motion, an online program that uses “movement aimed at identifying and restoring balance and symmetry to your body allowing you to finally HEAL and THRIVE,” according to the company’s website.

Justin, for his part, doesn’t post much on Instagram and there aren’t many other details about his profession. However, his LinkedIn summary did state that he was “one of the top in his field when it came to education, degrees, and certifications in functional health, fitness, and movement of the body.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

What Is Justin Budfuloski’s Net Worth?

Both Bachelorette stars Gabby and Rachel have racked up impressive net worths since being named the season 19 leads, however it’s unclear how much Justin has made in his career.

Does Justin Budfuloski Get Engaged on The Bachelorette?

While it’s unclear exactly how far Justin makes it on season 19, it’s been reported that he is one of Gabby’s top four contestants. Reality Steve shared the news in a May Instagram post, nearly two months before the season even premiered.

After reading his Bachelorette bio, it appears that Justin is looking for the real deal when it comes to finding love. He’s “a lover, not a fighter” and loves “creating memories in life’s little moments.” When it comes to finding a relationship, Justin “dreams of having a woman who will enjoy what the world has to offer by his side.”

Does Gabby measure up to his standards? Justin is looking for someone who is “open-minded, fit and always striving to be the best version of herself.” Not to mention, the physical therapist is also “a glass half full kind of guy who is optimistic to his core. From the sound of it, he’s ready to find love — and only time will tell if it’s with one of these Bachelorette stars.

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EST.

Can’t wait until the finale for more Bachelorette spoilers? No worries, we’ve got you covered. See if Gabby Windey gets engaged, who her final two guys are and who her top four guys are. Plus, check out if Rachel Recchia gets engaged, who her final two guys are and who she picks for her final four. You can also check out Life & Style’s Bachelorette page for more updates on the drama throughout the season!