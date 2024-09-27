Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick were spotted just feet away from each other while on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Country Awards. The exes both attended the Thursday, September 26, awards show more than one year after their split, but the former Bachelorette lead brushed off any concern about potential awkwardness.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve been in the same room, so it’s really not weird,” Kaitlyn, 39, who reportedly waved to her ex on the carpet, told E! News. “Maybe six months ago, my heart would have been in my butt, but we’re chilling. At this point in my life, I just want everybody to [be] happy. I’m in a good place.”

Kaitlyn and Jason, 35, were together for four years and engaged for two when they split in summer 2023. They publicly confirmed the breakup news that August after weeks of speculation.

The “Trading Secrets” podcast host has since moved on with Kat Stickler, while Kaitlyn has been linked to fellow Bachelor Nation star Zac Clark. The two were first spotted looking cozy in a New Year’s Eve video at the beginning of the year and have since been seen together on a number of occasions. However, Zac, 40, who was previously engaged to Tayshia Adams, lives in New York and Kaitlyn lives in Nashville.

In July, Kaitlyn confirmed she was seeing someone based in NYC but said they were not exclusive and that she was still dating other people. “We’re just kind of, like, I don’t know, getting to know each other. This person is all heart,” she shared. “They’re a very good human and it’s pretty nice to get to know someone like that.”

At the PCCAs, Kaitlyn told E! News that she’s been “privately mingling” and revealed that she went out with Montana Boyz’ Kaleb Campbell Winterburn. The two were set up by Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes, who joined them on the double date.

“Kaleb, I went out with him, and Mark and Kristin,” Kaitlyn dished. “We had a very fun night on Broadway. I lost my wallet.” However, she admitted that Kaleb, 24, is probably “too young” for her.

While discussing her split from Jason on Kristin’s “Let’s Be Honest” podcast in July, Kaitlyn said that social media played a big part in the reason for the relationship ending.

“I think we got lost in social media,” she explained. “I think we got lost in being engaged and thinking the next step was obviously marriage, but I wasn’t fully leaning in. I just felt like there was something that was blocking that. There’s obviously my own s–t, but for me, I didn’t feel like there was realness there.”

She added, “I felt like everything was very performative and for social media. And that’s partly my fault too. In that moment, I was like this is unfair to him, this is unfair to me and then it was probably six months later that we ended up breaking up.”

The DWTS winner also insisted that she will not document her next relationship on social media. “I’m like, ‘I’m not introducing you until I know that you’re the right one.’” Kaitlyn, who was also previously engaged to her Bachelorette final pick Shawn Booth, continued. “I just feel like two very public failed engagements, I’m like, I can’t do this again!”