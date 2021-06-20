The Kardashian-Jenner family is made up of quite a few dads — and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars made sure to make the guys feel appreciated on Sunday, June 20, in honor of Father’s Day.

Kylie Jenner and her off-again, on-again boyfriend, Travis Scott, recently rekindled their romance and started dating again in June following their October 2019 split, Life & Style confirmed. However, throughout the break up, the former flames continued to coparent their daughter, Stormi Webster, amicably.

“Their No. 1 priority is Stormi, which means that they spend as much time together as they can,” an insider previously told Life & Style before the pair reconciled. “It’s funny because as the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie has the most mature relationship out of anyone with her baby’s father. She handles it with such maturity and just takes each day as it comes.”

Kim Kardashian is currently at odds with estranged husband Kanye West following the Skims founder’s shocking divorce filing in February. The reality star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. She and the rapper have each requested joint legal and physical custody of their four children.

The mother of four opened up about wanting the Yeezy founder to have a partner who could travel with him during the final Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode. “I can’t do that,” Kim told her sisters. “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can’t. I feel like a f—king failure. It’s my third f—king marriage. I feel like a f—king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

As for Khloé Kardashian, she and daughter True Thompson’s dad, Tristan Thompson, rekindled their romance while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020. Since then, “the entire family has forgiven Tristan,” a separate insider previously told Life & Style. “They don’t even think about the past anymore.”

Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloé with Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019. “He made mistakes, but he really is the nicest guy and the best dad to True, so there’s not much to be mad at him about,” the source added.

Kourtney Kardashian has been enjoying the loved-up life with boyfriend Travis Barker since the couple went public in February — and it appears she and ex Scott Disick have finally agreed to move on romantically from one another.

“Kourtney needs, from me, certain things that I still haven’t been able to provide her and you know,” he explained during the KUWTK series finale. “I think we both need to realize that maybe we won’t be together and we need to move on completely.” Scott moved on with girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin in October 2020.

