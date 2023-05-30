Has Kelly Osbourne Had Plastic Surgery? See the ‘Beat Shazam’ Cohost’s Transformation Over the Years

Kelly Osbourne has grown up before fans’ eyes ever since her family’s reality show, The Osbournes, became an MTV smash in 2002. While she’s always changing up her looks with hair and fashion, has she ever undergone plastic surgery?

The former Fashion Police host has sparked rhinoplasty rumors in the past but has consistently shot them down. However, she did admit to going under the knife for her gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 after debuting an 85-pound weight loss to the world.

“I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach,” Kelly said during an appearance on “Hollywood Raw” podcast in August 2020. “I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

But that’s where Kelly drew the line when it came to surgery.

She added, “I’ve never f—ked with my face. I’m too scared. My t—ts are saggy, and I want to get them fixed, but I’m scared of the surgery. All my friends I’ve helped recover from it — it looks so painful and they can’t move their arms. I’m like nah, I’m good.”

Four months later, she clapped back at a troll who told her she had a “great” plastic surgeon in response to an Instagram photo, although she did confess to getting cosmetic injections.

“I want to make something very clear. I am not a liar. I have never had plastic surgery. At least not yet!!!!” the U.K. native told the social media user. “The only thing I had done [was] a bit of Botox in my forehead and jaw. And I had my top lip injected. That’s it.”

The Life as We Know It alum doubled down on her statements in May 2021 via Instagram. “I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are talking about because I’m always really honest and really upfront about what I’ve done to my body and who I am,” she wrote.

“I have not had plastic surgery. I have never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw, and in my forehead here … I do not lie but thank you for the compliment,” Kelly added.

Scroll down to see photos of Kelly’s transformation over the years.