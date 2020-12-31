No shame in her game! Kelly Osbourne put an end to speculation she underwent plastic surgery to enhance her look amid her weight loss transformation.

The TV personality, 36, responded to rumors she went under the knife after getting glam for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021, where she will be serving as a Times Square correspondent in New York City. “You have a great plastic surgeon,” a social media user replied to her new Instagram post on Thursday, December 31.

Courtesy of Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

Kelly didn’t mince words in her reply, letting it be known that she is confident with her appearance as is. “I want to make something very clear. I am not a liar. I have never had plastic surgery. At least not yet!!!!” the United Kingdom wrote, noting she previously tried some cosmetic procedures. “The only thing I had done [was] a bit of Botox in my forehead and jaw. And I had my top lip injected. That’s it.”

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s daughter has been putting in a lot of effort to feel her best ever since confirming her impressive 85-pound weight loss on August 6. The former Fashion Police star proudly shared that she went down to a size 26, telling fans, “Yes, I’m bragging because I worked hard, and it feels good!!”

“After years of fad eating plans and yo-yo dieting, Kelly finally realized what works for her,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style this summer about her fitness progress. “She’s embraced her vegan diet, and she incorporates weights into her exercise routine, which includes a lot of walking.”

Courtesy of Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

The Project Catwalk alum “credits a total change about how she thinks about food” with staying on her grind, the source added. “Kelly loves cooking now more than ever and she says it helps if she avoids eating anything boring.”

Kelly is looking forward to ringing in the new year, even though things will look quite different in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. In another Instagram post on December 31, the former MTV star told fans how excited she is to shout-out the brave frontline workers and first-responders for their heroic contributions, adding, “It’s going to be my honor to interview them.”