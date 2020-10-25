Tubular bod, Kelly Osbourne! The former Fashion Police star showed off her incredible weight loss in a cute selfie dressed in ’80s workout gear with friends on Saturday, October 24.

In the image posted to her Instagram Stories, the former Osbournes star, 35, could be seen in black leggings and a black long-sleeved shirt with a tiny beige belt. She also rocked black heeled boots, lavender leg warmers and matching neon green sweatbands for her wrists and forehead.

Instagram

It’s no surprise to see Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne‘s daughter flaunting her 85-pound weight loss. Kelly confirmed her slim-down on Instagram on August 6, and two days later, she revealed she is now a size 26. “Yes, I’m bragging because I worked hard, and it feels good!!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of a Neiman Marcus tag displaying the size on August 8.

The former MTV star “feels like a new person” since losing nearly 100 pounds, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in August. “After years of fad eating plans and yo-yo dieting, Kelly has finally realized what works for her,” the source revealed. “She’s embraced her vegan diet, and she incorporates weights into her exercise routine, which includes a lot of walking.”

Kelly went vegan in 2012 and she credits the lifestyle for aiding in her weight loss journey over the years. “Once I learned how to work out right and eat right, it’s one of those things that you just have to commit to a life change rather than being on a diet,” the reality star told Daily Express in June 2019.

The Dancing With the Stars alum “credits a total change about how she thinks about food” with helping her keep the weight off, the insider explained. “Kelly loves cooking now more than ever and she says it helps if she avoids eating anything boring.”

Kelly has made one other huge change that has done nothing but good for her amid her health journey: She “doesn’t obsess about her body anymore,” the source noted. “Once she stopped beating herself up and concentrated on healthier choices, the pounds just started coming off.” Lookin’ good, girl!