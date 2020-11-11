Lookin’ good, lady! Kelly Osbourne shared a stunning makeup-free selfie and flaunted her impressive weight loss on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 10.

“What am I thinking about?” the 35-year-old wrote alongside a cute selfie in which she rested her face in her hand while wearing a leather jacket and black cat-eye glasses. Her signature purple locks, worn up in pigtail buns, seemed a bit lighter than usual.

Instagram

We’ve been seeing Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne‘s daughter showing off quite a bit on social media since confirming her epic 85-pound weight loss on August 6. Just days later, the former Osbournes star revealed she is now a size 26. “Yes, I’m bragging because I worked hard, and it feels good!!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of a Neiman Marcus tag while on a shopping trip on August 8.

The former Fashion Police star “feels like a new person” since losing nearly 100 pounds, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in August. “After years of fad eating plans and yo-yo dieting, Kelly has finally realized what works for her,” the source explained. “She’s embraced her vegan diet, and she incorporates weights into her exercise routine, which includes a lot of walking.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum started her lifestyle changes all the way back in 2012 when she went vegan. “Once I learned how to work out right and eat right, it’s one of those things that you just have to commit to a life change rather than being on a diet,” Kelly told Daily Express about her wellness successes in June 2019.

The former MTV star “credits a total change about how she thinks about food” with aiding her in keeping the weight off, the insider added. “Kelly loves cooking now more than ever and she says it helps if she avoids eating anything boring.”

Kelly also made another huge life change that has benefited her health and weight loss journeys immensely. The reality star “doesn’t obsess about her body anymore,” the source explained. “Once she stopped beating herself up and concentrated on healthier choices, the pounds just started coming off.”

It’s clear Kelly is loving the skin she’s in!