Unlike the year prior when she held a blowout Halloween-themed bash, Kendall Jenner celebrated turning 26 on November 3 with simple luxury and close friends, holding her intimate gathering at her Beverly Hills home. The house features a stunning backyard, which she put to good use for a dinner party.

The model showed off a series of photo and video highlights from her birthday in a November 4 Instagram post, which she captioned, “Thank you for all the birthday wishes.”

Kendall kicked off her birthday celebrations the night prior, heading to the Hollywood Bowl to watch the band Tame Impala perform in concert. She shared a video where she was singing along and smoothly dancing to their song, “Eventually,” next to a gal pal.

As with any Kar-Jenner birthday or milestone, Kendall was showered with so many flower arrangements from family and friends that the blooms completely covered her entire dining room. It must have smelled so beautiful in there with all the roses and other gorgeous bouquets.

Kendall had a long, rectangular table set up in her backyard that featured seating for 12 people on either side. Gorgeous place settings were laid out for all of her guests atop a white tablecloth with intricate green and yellow floral patterns.

Her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was one of the lucky invitees, and showed off one of her delicious dinner courses, along with neatly written placards with her name, as well as that of her fiancé, Travis Barker, who was seated to Kourt’s right. Everyone dined by candlelight, with several strands of round globe lights strung over the table and across the backyard for extra ambiance.

Kendall’s cake looked completely delicious yet so tasteful. Green petals were frosted across the white icing of the round layer cake, with a flourish of actual delicate flowers in orange and yellow across one edge of the celebratory desert to add some festive color.

No one had to worry about getting a cocktail at Kendall’s party, as she had plenty of her 818 Tequila brand on hand for shots or mixing. At the end of the evening, Kendall showed that she had a meditation and relaxation area set up near one of her indoor fireplaces, where Tibetan singing bowls, chakra tuning forks and more items for a sound bath were laid out.

Unfortunately, the one guest Kendall probably wanted there the most couldn’t be there, as her boyfriend, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, was in between home games against New Orleans and Houston at home in Arizona. But he did share several romantic, rare personal photos of the couple to celebrate Kendall’s birthday, calling her the “most beautiful woman,” along with a crown emoji to show that she’s his queen.

