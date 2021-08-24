Kendall Jenner looks gorgeous in anything she wears, but the supermodel has a soft spot for the color green. She’s worn it to awards shows, donned green bikinis, workout wear and everything in between.

With her fair skin, brown eyes and dark brunette locks, nearly any shade of green really pops on Kendall. Her most eye-catching look was when she wore a sparkling lime green jumpsuit to the 2020 Brit Awards. Not only did it hug her trim model figure, but the color also made Kendall totally glow.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star chose an off-the-shoulder light green gown for her family’s annual Christmas Eve blowout bash in 2019. She posted several photos of her look to Instagram and used green heart emojis to wish fans a “Merry Christmas.”

A week later, she kicked off New Year’s 2019 in a romantic neon green puffy short-sleeved top, emerald green stone earrings and green eye shadow. “Really into green these days,” she captioned the photo, in case it wasn’t already obvious to fans.

That was a good year to be a fan of the color, as 2019 was the year of neon green. Kendall wore the color in a Revolve minidress while going out to dinner at West Hollywood’s The Nice Guy, a long-sleeved collared jacket in New York City one month earlier and a neon green turtleneck she paired with a black jacket in February of that year.

Kendall’s love of neon green even extends to her athleisure attire. She often pairs sports bras in the color with black leggings for her pilates workouts, and the look is so stylish she can head out to lunch afterwards in the same outfit.

Perhaps the biggest sign that green has a special place in Kendall’s heart is that she has made the color her trademark when it comes to the vans, trucks and other vehicles she’s used to promote her new 818 brand of tequila. She used dark green lettering against a light green base for the eye-catching rides, which Kendall has used for various events and parties.

She even wore a classic green dress to a party in New York to celebrate her liquor line, which included her boyfriend Devin Booker and models Karlie Kloss and Luka Sabbat.

Scroll down for photos of Kendall Jenner wearing green outfits.