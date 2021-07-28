Curves for days! Kendall Jenner was spotted showing off her toned tummy while rocking a tiny knitted top in West Hollywood on Tuesday, July 27.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 25, could be seen rocking a striped knitted halter top, which was cropped significantly. She paired the statement shirt with a pair of classic black pants, black sandals, black sunglasses and a black and green purse.

When the supermodel isn’t flaunting her incredible body while out and about or via Instagram, she’s spending time with boyfriend Devin Booker. The pair went public in February — and Kenny opened up about their romance for the first time during the KUWTK series reunion four months later. “I’m not ashamed that I have a type and I’m also a genuine basketball fan,” she gushed in June before revealing that she and the NBA player, 24, have decided to keep their relationship as private as possible.

“I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way, and no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think like Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do it pretty publicly,” she explained to host Andy Cohen during the special. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anyone to judge or know.”

It seems that approach is working out nicely for them, considering they spent nearly a year dating in secret before making their romance Instagram official. Plus, an insider previously revealed to Life & Style that it was “only a matter of time” before the athlete makes the next move with the Vogue cover girl. Devin “says he’s ready to put a ring on it,” the source added, noting the Phoenix Suns player “knows” the 818 founder “would like some sort of a commitment” in the near future.

The dynamic duo “have become very serious lately, talking about their futures, about spending more time together and even how they would like to be young parents,” the insider said. “There’s really no rush, but they do keep talking about next steps.” Considering how Kendall and Devin have been discussing their future lately, her famous family “has a feeling that something will happen soon.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kendall showing off her toned tummy in a tiny top!