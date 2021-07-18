Kendall Jenner Loves to Stay Fit, But Practices Balance With Her Diet: See Photos of What She Eats

Let’s indulge! Kendall Jenner is all about showing off her fit curves while heading to various workouts all over Los Angeles, but when it comes to her diet, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is dedicated to balance.

The 818 founder can often be spotted sharing delicious meals such as burgers on her Instagram Stories, as well as healthier options including salads. The reality star also is known for showing off different drinks crafted with her new tequila brand.

The model is happily dating NBA star Devin Booker, and she opened up about her relationship with the athlete for the first time in June during the KUWTK reunion special. “I’m not ashamed that I have a type and I’m also a genuine basketball fan,” she gushed over the Michigan native. Kendall then revealed that the dynamic duo — who went public with their romance in February after dating for nearly a year — have decided to keep their love as private as possible.

“I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way, and no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think like Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do it pretty publicly,” she told Andy Cohen during the special. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anyone to judge or know.”

An insider previously told Life & Style that it was “only a matter of time” before the couple makes the next big move in their relationship. The athlete even “says he’s ready to put a ring on it,” the source revealed. Devin “knows” the Vogue cover girl “would like some sort of a commitment” in the form of a meaningful gesture.

The happy couple “have become very serious lately, talking about their futures, about spending more time together and even how they would like to be young parents,” the insider added. “There’s really no rush, but they do keep talking about next steps.” Knowing the pair have spoke about their futures, the famous family “has a feeling that something will happen soon.”

