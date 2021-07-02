Considering Kendall Jenner is the highest-paid model in the world, it’s not too surprising that her wardrobe consists mainly of high-end outfits and accessories. That said, unlike her sister Kylie Jenner, Kendall’s looks air on the simple side! More often than not, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality dresses in neutral tones with dainty accessories and classic handbags.

Of course, it took Kendall some time to figure out what works for her. “When I was younger, I had zero sense of style. I couldn’t do my makeup; I was just a mess, but I just didn’t care about anything except for horses,” the California native joked during a 2016 interview with British Vogue.

As Kendall’s adoring fans know, she’s come a long way since then. However, if you’re looking to recreate some of her looks, it may prove difficult! In fact, Kendall admitted she wears a lot of thrifted clothing. “I have this little cow print bag that’s super old. There’s no tag in it, nobody knows where it’s from or what it is, but I found it in a cool little thrift store,” she previously revealed to Vogue. “Most [vintage] stuff that I wear is pretty random. And I love that because nobody else has it.”

It’s obvious Kendall has a sincere appreciation for fashion and modeling. Even so, the E! star did take a brief break from the runway in 2019. “It’s a lot more mellow to just go,” Kendall told Vogue during New York Fashion Week that year. “But I won’t lie, today I was missing it. I was watching the girls and I was like, ‘Damn, I kind of want to walk.'”

Fast forward to summer 2021, and Kendall has returned to her roots. “Good to be back!” she captioned a video of herself walking at the Jacquemus show in Paris in late June. Unsurprisingly, Kendall looked stunning in the designer’s Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

