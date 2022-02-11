Looking good! Kendall Jenner flaunted her toned abs in a sports bra and impossibly long legs in stylish workout gear while out in Los Angeles.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 26, appeared to have a bodyguard in tow as she headed into trendy West Hollywood smoothie shop Earth Bar with pals on Thursday, February 10.

Kenny’s fit figure comes as no surprise given her modeling career, and the 818 Tequila founder works hard to keep in amazing shape.

“I prefer to work out in the morning,” she previously revealed to Harper’s Bazaar in 2016. “To stay toned, I do a lot of ab work with my trainer, Gunnar Peterson, and occasionally, I’ll take a kickboxing class.”

However, Kendall was being a bit modest. Her trainer told Us Weekly at the time that the reality starlet gets “fully in the zone” when she’s at the gym, especially if she’s training for a specific fashion show.

“People will find it hard to believe that girl squats, dead-lifts and does pull-ups,” Gunnar dished, adding that Kendall also does “a lot of sled-pushing, a lot of lateral banded work, up and down the track, and a lot of very high-intensity cardio intervals.”

That being said, exercise is also a social activity for the Moon promoter, as she is often seen attending pilates classes with famous friend Hailey Bieber.

While Kendall has one of the most enviable bodies in Hollywood, she previously acknowledged that she also has “bad days” after modeling a skimpy red bra and thong for Kim Kardashian’s Skims line in 2021.

After a fan tweeted, “I got 99 problems and looking like Kendall Jenner would solve all of them,” the brunette beauty responded to the comment about her physical appearance.

“I am an extremely lucky girl. Appreciative of all that i have, but I want you to know i have bad days too and that I hear you!” she wrote at the time. “You are beautiful just the way you are!!! It’s not always as perfect as it may seem.”

Kendall has opened up more about the insecurities she’s had growing up.

“My sisters are a lot curvier than me. They have boobs, and I don’t have boobs,” she told The Telegraph. “Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought, ‘Oh no, am I supposed to be more sexy like them?’ I almost felt like I didn’t fit in for a part of my life.”

She continued, “I like that I have a different vibe to everyone. I like to do different things. And that’s OK.”

