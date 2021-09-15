Too cute! Kendall Jenner joked she’s “jealous” of her niece Stormi Webster’s “crush” on her boyfriend, Devin Booker, during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 14.

When asked if Devin, 24, “helps out” while babysitting Kenny’s 18 — soon to be 20 — nieces and nephews, Kendall, 25, gushed that he “loves them.”

“He and Stormi have an amazing relationship,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said about Devin’s dynamic with the 3-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. “She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop — can you guys not?’”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The model may have more competition on the way because Kylie, 24, announced on September 7 that she and Travis, 30, are expecting baby No. 2.

“I wasn’t really shocked because I felt like it could happen someday soon, but I was excited,” Kendall recalled about the moment her younger sister called to tell her she was pregnant by showing her a photo of a sonogram. A source previously told Life & Style Kylie’s due date is sometime around February.

Kendall and Devin made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021, almost one year after they first sparked romance rumors. A second insider told Life & Style in August that the A-listers “are really serious and have been for a long time,” adding that Kendall “is the most low-key” in her famous family when it comes to her relationships.

It seems as though the pair are settling into more family time after a whirlwind summer full of travel. “She does what she wants without a lot of fanfare. Partly it’s because she doesn’t have kids, so she automatically doesn’t have to travel with an entourage, but she’s also just chill,” the second insider explained about the model and NBA star’s adventurous life. “Kendall just packs a carry-on and gets on a plane, and a few hours later, she’s with her boyfriend having beers on a boat.”

That being said, Kendall and Devin have a blast, no matter where in the world they are. “They like to hang out at home together — wherever they are — watch movies and eat lots of food,” added the insider.