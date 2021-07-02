Baby fever? Kendall Jenner’s quotes about parenthood and having kids are so sweet. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is the only one of her famous siblings who does not have children, but she seems more ready than ever to have her own family one day.

It was specifically significant when her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, got pregnant with daughter Stormi Webster, whom she welcomed in February 2018 with rapper Travis Scott.

“It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with,” Kenny told Vogue in March 2018. “We all grew up in twos: Kourtney [Kardashian] and Kim [Kardashian] grew up together; Rob [Kardashian] and Khloé [Kardashian]; Brandon [Jenner] and Brody [Jenner]; Burton [Jenner] and Casey [Jenner], and then Kylie and I. So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.”

The 818 Tequila founder, who is currently dating NBA star Devin Booker, echoed the sentiment during KUWTK in May 2021 while talking about her baby fever. “I think it also started to hit me when I saw Kylie was having a baby,” Kendall explained during a confessional interview. “And then, one of my best friends is having a baby, and she’s my age. So I’m like, ‘Cool, I’m a little jealous, but it’s fine.’” The brunette beauty was seemingly referring to pal and fellow model Gigi Hadid, who gave birth to daughter Khai in September 2020 with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Funny enough, the model already has the nickname of “Mama Ken” in her friend group because she serves as the caretaker during their wild nights out. “My friends make fun of me … because I literally take control of every situation,” the Los Angeles native explained at the time. “I guess I’m a control freak. Do you know how many times I’ve taken care of my drunk friends?”

All in all, the most important things to Kendall are her family and friends. “At the end of our life, you’re not going to care that you worked every day and you made this much money,” the reality star said. “You’re going to care about the relationships that you’ve built and the bonds that you have and the love that you’ve created. That’s what you’re going to care about. That’s my whole thing: what you leave behind.”

Keep scrolling to see Kendall’s quotes about having a baby one day!