Honesty hour. Kim Kardashian opened up about her marriage “issues” with estranged husband Kanye West before filing for divorce during the Thursday, March 25, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I’ve always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have,” the reality TV mom, 40, explained. “I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter, but I’m going to choose to not really talk about it on here.”

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

Kim was most likely referencing Kanye’s Twitter rant in July 2020, where he claimed he had “been trying to get divorced” from the KKW Beauty founder and accused her of cheating with rapper Meek Mill. The 43-year-old billionaire released a public apology days later.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” Kanye tweeted at the time. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.” Kim and Kanye wed in 2014 and share four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Although Kim admitted later in the episode she’s developed a “thick skin” being with Kanye, Kris Jenner could tell her daughter was “struggling.”

Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian hosted an intimate dinner to support the future lawyer. “Kimberly handles things really, really private and to herself,” KoKo, 36, said about her big sis. “She’s someone who’s calm and cool, and we all respect that. But I know because she’s not talking about it — even to us privately — that it’s really affecting her.”

Amid their marital drama, Kanye has seemingly been living at their family home in Wyoming, and it appears he wanted to Kim to stay in Calabasas. “I’m happy to come. I mean, I can get on a plane tonight. When I talk to [Kanye], he says no,” the Skims founder could be heard saying.

She seemed hopeful to be there for her husband in some form. “I’m still happy to come there and be supportive and chill with him and hang out with him,” Kim explained about going to their family ranch. “I know he needs that.”

Luckily, the reality starlet has a strong family to help her through the tough times.