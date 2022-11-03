She’s not worried about it! Kim Kardashian clapped back after Photoshopping niece True Thompson in *those* pictures with daughter Chicago West in Disneyland, explaining why the entire situation was “not a major scandal” like the internet made it out to be.

“So basically, I have a grid for Instagram and I am doing pinks and blues,” the Skims founder, 42, explained during the Thursday, November 3, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “So, there was the cutest photo of Chicago and Stormi at Disneyland and they are wearing pink. … You heard it here first. It is not a major scandal. I just wanted my grid to be pink and blue. Photoshop fail.”

The images first went viral in December 2021 after they were posted via Instagram. Kim came clean about the Photoshopping, admitting she had “f–ked up” after Khloé Kardashian had shared photos from daughter True’s actual first trip to Disneyland. Naturally, fans were confused after seeing Kim’s initial post, with some tweeting that “the people have questions” about the real story.

“I sent it to Kylie for approval and she said, ‘No. I really don’t want pics of Stormi out right now.’ I respect it,” the businesswoman continued on The Kardashians, while recalling the situation to Kourtney Kardashian.” So, I photoshopped True’s face onto Stormi’s body.”

The Poosh founder, 42, said had had seen the social media post and “thought there is no way anyone would ever do that.” However, she was wrong.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé, for her part, was also unbothered.

“She sent it to me, and I was like, ‘You took True to Disneyland without me?’” the Good American founder, 38, joked.

This isn’t the first time Kim has come under fire for her Photoshop skills — and definitely won’t be the last!

In April, the former E! personality shared photos of herself and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, alongside a caption that read, “Late nite snack.” Fans immediately took to the comment section and claimed that the images had been altered.

“Why does Pete not look like himself? Did Kim Photoshop him or did he glow up,” one fan shared on Twitter. Another person claimed that the Photoshop was “so obvious.”

One Instagram account, @problematicfame, went as far as to share a screenshot of Kim’s images alongside a separate picture of the comedian’s jawline, calming that the Instagram post was different from “reality.” While Kim hasn’t responded to every Photoshop claim she’s been faced with over the years, she has brushed off more than one edited photo over the years.