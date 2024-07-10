Kim Kardashian’s best friend Allison Statter revealed that she’s a fan of Taylor Swift’s music amid the reality star and “Cruel Summer” singer’s ongoing feud.

“I hate to say this, but I will sometimes put on some Taylor Swift,” Allison, 44, said when asked to reveal her go-to pump up song while appearing on the Wednesday, July 10, episode of the “9 to 5ish with theSkimm” podcast.

She went on to elaborate on why she was hesitant to name Taylor, 34, as one of her favorite artists. “I think she is musically — and probably one of, if not the greatest songwriter of our generation. So her music is so fantastic to me,” Allison explained. “Her morals and the things that she represents as it relates to women empowerment and friendship and things like that are very difficult for me.”

While she didn’t give examples of the morals she was referring to, Allison was likely alluding to Taylor’s drama with Kim, 43.

Kim and Taylor’s feud famously began in 2016 when the Kardashians star’s then-husband, Kanye West, released his song “Famous.” The track included the controversial line, “Might have sex with Taylor Swift / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

While Ye, 47, claimed that Taylor gave him permission to use her name in the song, the “Cornelia Street” singer insisted he only asked her to share the song on social media. Kim then escalated the situation when she released an audio recording in which Taylor seemingly gave permission. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer claimed that the audio was “manipulated” and “illegally recorded.”

Taylor has been open about the situation over the years, and reflected on how the drama negatively impacted her mental health when she was named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year,” she said at the time. “I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

More recently, Taylor threw shade at Kim when she released her song “thanK you aIMee” on her April album The Tortured Poets Department. In the song, Taylor sings about someone being bullied by a person named Aimee. However, the capitalization in the song title spells out the name “Kim” and hints the track was inspired by the Skims founder.

Shortly after the album was released, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Kim wasn’t bothered by her history with Taylor.

“Kim probably does have regrets about lying about the editing of the now famous video, but it’s fair to say that she was caught up in the whole Kanye aspect of it,” the source revealed. “She was basically protecting her man. I’m sure Kim could clear up what really happened, and why she did what she did, but I don’t think she wants to revisit that particular situation. It would just open up a whole new can of worms and she’s truly moved on.”