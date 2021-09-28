Apparently, there’s a restaurant that knows just how passionate and physical Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker can get when they go out to dinner. The couple tenderly touched fingertips from across a table, as a sign above the pair read, “Keep it clean.”

The hand-written note was meant for employees of the restaurant to not leave a mess after their meal. The full sign read: “Chef’s tables area. For free employee meals only. Keep it clean.”

Somehow, Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, ended up at the employee eating area as they sweetly touched each other’s hands, keeping it “clean” compared to some of their more PDA-filled dinners.

The couple looked like they were just finishing up a meal, with a dessert in between the two as they worked on glasses of red wine in the video Kourtney shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 27.

Kourtney looked natural and stunning, going nearly makeup free for their date. She wore a black halter dress and had her hair in messy waves. She had a giant smile on her face as she looked across at Travis. The Blink-182 drummer gazed longingly at his girlfriend while wearing a blue hoodie.

Travis and Kourtney are so wildly in love that passion can break out at any moment. On September 15, the pair ducked into the corner of a bustling New York City street for a hot makeout session. The two locked lips as Travis held Kourtney’s head from behind, while steadying himself against a wall with his other arm.

It came shortly after the couple attended the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in NYC on September 12. The pair coordinated their all-black outfits for the red carpet, where they posed holding hands and kissing. Travis wore a shirtless, silver studded Thom Browne black suit, while Kourt continued her rocker girlfriend vibe in a strapless, short black leather minidress. The Olivier Theyskens design feature a bustier styled front, as it laced up all the way from her waist to the top of her chest.

Kourtney then hit the stage to introduce Travis, who was at his drum kit for a performance with Machine Gun Kelly. MGK’s girlfriend, Megan Fox, joined Kourtney onstage and the ladies thrilled fans with what they had to say. “New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies,” Megan exclaimed, before Kourtney added: “Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker.”