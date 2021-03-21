Out and about again! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker were spotted holding hands at Nobu in Malibu on Saturday, March 20. This dinner date marks the new couple’s third outing this week.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the 41-year-old showcased her edgy side in a green and silver striped jacket and leather cutout pants. She also rocked black boots and a matching mini Hermès purse. Her boyfriend, 45, wore a black and white plaid shirt over a black T-shirt with black jeans and sneakers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 rocker enjoyed a dinner date at the same celeb hotspot restaurant just one night prior on Friday, March 19. During the excursion, Kourt was spotted rocking an explicit T-shirt that bore the lyrics of the 1994 punk hit “Love Me” by The Queers. The shirt was also once photographed on none other than the legendary Joan Jett herself — but the Poosh founder’s version seems to belong to her new man.

The musician was filmed wearing the garment during one of the musical segments in Machine Gun Kelly’s 50-minute music-video-meets-film Downfalls High. The mini movie was released in January 2021, so it seems the shirt is definitely still part of the musician’s collection.

Three days earlier, Kourt and Travis were seen packing on the PDA following a lunch date at Crossroads Kitchen vegan restaurant in West Hollywood. The reality star held onto her boyfriend tight around the waist as the pair waited for their car at the valet.

The couple sparked dating rumors while spending time together at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home in January 2021. Less than a month later, they made their relationship Instagram official just two days after spending their first Valentine’s Day together.

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” an insider previously told Life & Style about the neighbors developing a romantic relationship. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.”

Travis recently opened up about their love during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, in which he revealed he prefers dating women with children — like Kourtney, who shares 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with ex Scott Disick —because they understand his desire to spend time with his kids.

“Now I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things,” Travis explained via livestream at the time. “It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.” The punk rocker shares 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kourtney and Travis holding hands after their second romantic dinner at Nobu this week!