It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, are inseparable — and that includes breaking a sweat together! “Workout 1,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a photo of her at-home gym via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 25.

Kourtney, 42, also made sure to tag the Blink-182 drummer, 45, in the picture. Of course, Travis quickly added the post to his own Story. While most people who exercise at home may have a couple of dumbbells or a yoga mat, the E! personality owns multiple Pilates reformer machines.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“Pilates is known for being a super-effective way to get killer abs and a strong core. The exercises target all the muscles of the core, including your deep abs to tighten your belly and create a flat tummy,” Kourtney’s Pilates instructor, Lindsey Kohon, advised in a Poosh.com segment. “So, be sure to scoop and pull your stomach to the spine throughout the workout to create rock-hard abs.”

According to multiple online retailers, a high-end Pilates reformer machine costs upwards of $1,000.

Since Kourtney and Travis went public with their relationship in February, the A-list couple posts a lot about their love of a healthy lifestyle, particularly when it comes to eating vegan. That said, the music producer has been plant-based since he was 13 years old!

Travis didn’t decide to go fully vegan until after surviving a near-fatal plane crash in 2008, the father of two, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, revealed to GQ magazine in March. Even so, he and Kourtney still find plenty of ways to indulge their cravings all over Los Angeles.

“I love vegan pizza, I’ll also have vegan sushi, Vietnamese vegan food, a dear friend of mine owns this spot called Au Lac which is just so good,” Travis told the publication. “The other day we got Craig’s Vegan ice cream, so whenever that’s in the freezer it’s definitely tempting.”

Kourtney and Travis are also regulars at Nobu Malibu! The lovebirds have been photographed there on several occasions, sometimes with Kourtney’s kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Avocado tartar for the win!