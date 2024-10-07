Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween decorations weren’t a hit among her social media followers.

The Kardashians star, 45, is known for her extravagant holiday furnishings and shared a photo of her lawn decorations which included two skeletons straddling each other via Instagram on Friday, October 4.

“Hello October,” she captioned the carousel of photos, which garnered mixed reviews from fans in the comment section.

“Be a role model to your kids and not a muse for your husband [Travis Barker],” one user wrote underneath the photo. Meanwhile, another added, “As a mother of four kids, I find it disgusting you would do that to those inflatables.”

“The skeleton inflatables are repulsive,” a third quipped. “Do you forget you’re a mother? Your poor children.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

However, other followers appreciated the display and defended the Hulu personality.

“I think your humor is amazing! Plus, we all know that you don’t care about others’ opinions, and I don’t blame you! Haha,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Ya’ll complaining about her skeletons, most of you do worse stuff in front of your kids. Curse, smoke cigarettes, drugs.”

Despite the backlash, Kourtney is gearing up for her first spooky season with her 10-month-old son Rocky Thirteen, whom she welcomed with the Blink-182 rocker, 48, in November 2023.

Apart from the toddler, Kourtney is a mother to sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 12, who she shares with ex Scott Disick. As for Travis, he shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler – and is an active stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya.

After welcoming their first child together, the pair revealed they never left their newborn’s side for the first 40 days of his life, opening up about the experience during a September 16 episode of the “Her & Him” podcast.

“I’m on the craziest hours right now because of our whole summer of touring, but I think one thing too is that we sleep with our baby,” Kourtney said of how she and Travis are joined in their bed by Rocky. “My husband loves it too. So we get aligned.”

Kourtney strongly supports co-sleeping with her kids and revealed that Penelope continued to do so until she was 11 years old.

“As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me. And that’s for me what it is,” Kourtney explained. “And of course, I also read all the benefits and hear all the benefits. And I mean, it’s something that mammals have been doing for since time existed.”

She went on to say that “every child is different,” noting that Mason slept with her until he was 7 years old and “just naturally wanted to sleep.”

“I mean also part of it [is] like at a certain time I would put him to bed in his room and then he would come to my room,” she continued. “That’s what my daughter does. She comes in. And then at 7, he just stopped and he was like, ‘I’m done with you, I sleep in my own room.’ And then my daughter slept with me pretty much till she was 11.”