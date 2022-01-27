Spicy new accessory? Kourtney Kardashian sported a silver nipple ring during a sexy lingerie photo shoot on Tuesday, January 25, where unedited snapshots have surfaced of the brunette beauty in several different skin-baring outfits.

While her younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, have openly flaunted their nipple piercings in the past, Kourtney, 42, has not been known to have one. She was spotted wearing a black bra with a matching sheer sheath over it in photos, as a silver ring hung on the exterior of the garment from what appeared to be a padded spot around her nipple.

It’s unclear if the new jewelry was a temporary for the Hollywood Hills lingerie shoot, or if she’s actually gone under the needle and is exposing her piercing for the first time. Kourtney was also seen wearing a long white silky slip-gown for the project. Her nipples could be seen through the garment, but there was no ring or piercing visible with that particular look.

The unedited and unfiltered photos showed Kourtney in a variety of sexy looks, possibly for a project ahead of Valentine’s Day. She rocked a glittering red bodysuit with a thong backside, while also posing in several racier black lingerie styles.

Kourt’s natural curves were on display in the pre-retouching looks taken from behind the scenes of the photo shoot. She looked amazing without the heavy editing process that usually comes along with the Kar-Jenner photos that are made public. She had gorgeous glam makeup on and kept her adorable short bob for the snapshots, not adding any extensions to her brunette locks.

The sizzling looks should be a treat for fiancé, Travis Barker, 46, if Kourtney was able to keep the sexy outfits. The couple will be spending their first Valentine’s Day as an engaged couple, and their passion is so hot and heavy that it should make for a very romantic night, especially if Kourtney gets to show Travis the lingerie looks in an up close and personal setting.

In addition to the love-filled holiday on February 14, Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer will also be celebrating their one-year anniversary of coming out as a couple to the world via social media. After weeks of buzz that the two longtime friends had started dating, they went Instagram official on February 16, 2021, in a snapshot with their hands clasped together. One year later and they’re planning a wedding!

The Poosh founder wants it to “be a day to remember,” a source exclusively told Life & Style about Kourtney’s dream wedding, and how she’s going to drop a pretty penny for the event. “It’ll be a no expense spared, and she’s planning to go all out,” gushed the insider. “She wants the amazing dress, a huge cake, thousands of flowers and will hire the best caters in town.” Kourtney is going to be a first-time bride, as she and former partner, Scott Disick, never tied the knot despite sharing three children.