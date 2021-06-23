Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

Taking her own advice! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went public with their romantic relationship in February, but as it turns out, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality and the Blink-182 drummer had already been pals for years.

“Friends make better lovers … here’s why,” Kourtney, 42, captioned a Tuesday, June 22, Instagram Story featuring a photo of herself and Travis, 45, holding hands, as well as a swipe up link from Poosh.com detailing the subject.

The article, written by journalist Claire Byrne, emphasized the importance of developing a platonic connection with someone before taking things to the next level — which is exactly what the A-list couple did! Kourtney and Travis “have moved out of the ‘friend-zone’ and are dating,” a source told Life & Style in January. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The “chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” the insider noted. “For Kourtney, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.”

Prior to becoming Hollywood’s “It” couple, Kourtney and Travis hung out as neighbors in Calabasas, California. Moreover, their children grew up together. Kourtney shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares teenagers Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Nowadays, their families get together all of the time for trips, including a recent getaway to Montecito for Father’s Day weekend and a fun-filled day at Disneyland in late May. Thankfully, Scott, 38, is supportive of Kourtney and Travis. In fact, during part 2 of the KUWTK reunion special, he even gave the couple his stamp of approval.

“I mean, you know, if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what, so I do give her a blessing to be happy,” the Talentless founder, who has since moved on with Amelia Gray Hamlin, assured.

As for Shanna, 46, the Wedding Singer alum has thrown a lot of shade at Kourtney and Travis on social media in the last few months. However, she insists she’s OK with their relationship. “I don’t have any feelings towards either one of them,” the former Miss USA told previously In Touch. “I’m not jealous of them. I don’t think about them. I don’t care about them.”