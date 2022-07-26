Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Reveal the Last Time They Kissed

Spilling secrets! Laguna Beach alums Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti revealed the last time they shared a kiss in an episode of their new podcast “Back to the Beach” and it was more recent than you may think!

In a TikTok post on Tuesday, July 26, showing a snippet of the podcast episode, Stephen, 36, clears his throat before reading from a card that stated, “When was the last time we kissed?”

“I’ll f–king spill it,” Kristin, 35, replied laughing, to which Stephen shrugged his shoulders.

“Um, about a year and a half ago, when I went to Laguna Beach and we went on a date and we made out,” the Uncommon James founder explained of her latest tryst with her former flame.

The story seemed too good to be true, Stephen pointed out, telling his cohost with a chuckle, “that sounds like a joke. … ‘We went to Laguna Beach and we made out.’”

The mom of three, who shares kids Camden, Saylor and Jackson with ex Jay Cutler, went on to explain the circumstances surrounding their smooch.

“I brought my kids to Laguna, we hung out. It had been, god, 10 years since we had seen each other,” she shared, with Stephen noting that they “had a couple drinks, just like old times.”

Kristin and Stephen’s rendezvous reveal is one of many juicy details being unpacked in their new podcast, in which the high school sweethearts rewatch episodes of the 2000s MTV reality show.

“So excited to finally be able to announce the podcast Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen!!!!” Kristin captioned an Instagram post announcing the podcast on May 2. “We’re gonna go back and watch seasons 1 and 2 of Laguna Beach then break it all down for you guys! We’re knee deep in recording and have had SO MUCH FUN. Season 1 will air in July! Details to come…”

The two, who were in an on-and-off romance throughout the reality show, reconnected in August 2020, posting a picture from their meetup with the caption, “2004 or 2020?!”

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

“Stephen and I remained in touch over the years but, you know, obviously I was married and having kids and it just became a little bit too complicated, I guess is the right way to say it,” Kristin said of her relationship with Stephen on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on July 19.

The former reality star explained that Stephen came up with the idea for their rewatch podcast, adding that she was initially hesitant to do it.

“I didn’t necessarily pass on it but I was like, ‘I don’t know,’” she said, adding, “and then months later he came to me again and I was like, ‘alright, I’ll explore this.’ … and I was so happy that I decided to.”