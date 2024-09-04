Kristin Cavallari Shares 1st Look at Eldest Son Camden: Photo

Kristin Cavallari gave fans the first look at her eldest son, Camden, via Instagram while whipping up fall treats in the kitchen.

The former MTV star, 37, shared videos via Instagram Stories of herself and sous-chef Camden making homemade pumpkin spice syrup via Instagram on Tuesday, September 3. Camden, 12, entered the camera frame and fully exposed his face, which is normally hidden behind an emoji or only partially revealed.

The Laguna Beach alum shares Camden as well as son Jaxon and daughter Saylor with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler. She has maintained the privacy of her kids and has since decided that Camden is old enough to choose whether or not he wants to make appearances on social media over the years.

Knowing that Kristin doesn’t show her children’s faces online, fans flooded her DMs to let her know that Camden made his grand debut in her videos – in case it happened to be an accident.

Kristin Cavallari/ Instagram

“I appreciate everyone DMing me telling me that I showed Camden’s face,” the Hills alum said in a clip later that day. “I know. He’s a little bit older now and he wants to be on social media, which is the only reason why I showed him. The only reason I haven’t shown my kids is because I wanted to give them the choice when they got older.”

Kristin concluded the video by thanking her online followers for looking out for her son, but he is “12 going on 28” and is “mature enough” to decide to be showcased on social media.

In June 2023, the Uncommon James founder revealed that her kids are obsessed with YouTube and Camden took an interest in her TikTok account.

“[He’s] like, ‘How many followers do you have now?’ So, I get all of that. I still think they’re a little young to be on that stuff, but the day is coming, of course,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “Selfishly, I’m excited for them to join all this stuff because then that means I can start posting them ‘cause, I mean, of course, I wanna share that whole part of my world with people.”

Kristin added, “I just wanna respect their privacy until they’re old enough to make that decision. I think I wanna keep them off of social media for a few more years. I mean, my oldest is almost 11, but I think that’s really young to be on social media.”

Although the reality star has always had a prominent presence online, it heightened when she started dating boyfriend Mark Estes. The pair connected on TikTok in late 2023, where Mark and his friends gained popularity as the Montana Boyz. They went on their first date in February, which was the first time that Mark, 24, met Kristin’s kids.

The following month, Kristin revealed that Camden instantly connected to Mark.

“After the first time meeting the kids, Camden was begging me for [Mark’s] number,” Kristin explained during a March 12 episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast. “Camden has very strong opinions about everyone I dated. He’s like, ‘I hate him,’ to a guy he’s never even met. He loves [Mark].”

Mark chatted with Life & Style on the red carpet of the CMT Awards in April and gushed that his lady’s kids are “great.”

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

The pair’s relationship has since gotten very serious and the conversation of possibly having kids together has been on the table, despite their 13-year age gap.

“It’s definitely in the back of my mind … you know, he wants to have a kid,” Kristin said later that month on her podcast. “I’m mulling it over. It’s become pretty serious, this relationship. If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid.”