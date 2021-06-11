The end of an era. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian faced some tough truths during the Thursday, June 10, series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Kourtney needs, from me, certain things that I still haven’t been able to provide her and you know, I think we both need to realize that maybe we won’t be together and we need to move on completely,” the Talentless founder, 38, who shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with the Poosh.com founder, 42, explained in a private confessional.

Throughout the episode, Kourtney opened up about how Scott’s relationship with her siblings was starting to weigh on her. “I just feel like I’m really over it with my family enabling Scott because they don’t know all of the details. When Scott and I broke up, I set certain boundaries with him,” the longtime E! personality, who dated the Flip It Like Disick producer on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, revealed in her own confessional.

“I told him I’m not just sitting around. I’m living my life and you’re working on you, and, like, you’ve never been better … but you’re so inconsistent that I need to see if, like, you can be consistent,” Kourtney told her sister Khloé Kardashian in a flashback scene.

“Scott’s made so many major life improvements and he’s such a great dad and you know … I’m really proud of him but the biggest thing is just having consistency,” the mother of three added in her solo interview. “So, I just think him playing the role of the ‘victim,’ I just can’t have it keep going on and on.”

Eventually, Kourtney decided to sit down with Khloé, 36, and Kim Kardashian to address the situation further. “You guys usually agree with him and you’re like, ‘Yes, Kourtney, what is she doing? Why isn’t she taking it seriously? You’ve changed so much,'” she detailed. “Stop agreeing with him … because that’s not true.”

Fortunately, Khloé and Kim, 40, apologized. “I’m sorry you feel like that, especially from your sisters. Definitely that’s not our intent at all and we will both do better. You’re right, 100 percent, you are,” the Good American founder conceded. “I want him to feel supported and be able to go to you guys,” Kourtney assured. “The best for him is to put it back on him and learn to be accountable.”

Although Scott admitted he enjoys the family rooting for their reconciliation, he knows it’s not their time. “For right now, this is where our lives are and it’s very, very good,” the New York native gushed.

Since the episode was filmed, Scott has settled down with 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin, while Kourtney and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker are getting serious — and packing on the PDA all over the internet! “Scott really doesn’t like that Kourtney has moved on with Travis,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style. “It really bothers him; that’s not a secret.”

The two-part Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen airs on E! Thursday, June 17, and Sunday, June 20, at 8 p.m.