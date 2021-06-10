Kourtney Kardashian Admits She and Scott Disick Would ‘Probably’ Be Together Without ‘KUWTK’

Speaking her truth. Kourtney Kardashian didn’t hold back about her history with ex Scott Disick during a promo for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians two-part reunion with Andy Cohen.

“Do you think your relationship would have turned out differently if you hadn’t shared so much of it?” Andy, 53, asked Kourtney, 41, during the special. “Probably,” the Poosh.com founder replied.

E!/YouTube (2)

“Really?!” Kim Kardashian interjected. “I think the substance abuse was the deal-breaker,” Kourtney clarified. “I was pretty irresponsible,” Scott, 38, added.

The mother of three and the Talentless founder, who share kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015. Much of their rocky romance was documented on reality TV, including Scott’s struggle with drugs and alcohol, as well as staying faithful to Kourtney.

Since then, the former flames have both moved on with new partners. The Flip It Like Disick producer is dating 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin, while Kourtney has settled down with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

“So, do Kourtney and Travis have your blessing?” Andy asked Scott in the teaser, to which the New York native smirked. It looks like audiences will have to wait to hear Scott’s response.

However, a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style that Scott “doesn’t like” Kourtney and Travis, 45, together. “It really bothers him; that’s not a secret.”

According to the insider, Scott’s reservations about Kourtney and the music producer are causing issues in his relationship with Amelia. The Bravo personality, who is the youngest daughter of RHOBH star Lisa Rinna, “can’t help” but feel “jealous,” the source noted. “It hurts her.”

Amelia “reads all of the stories” about Scott “still being in love” with Kourtney, the insider dished. “Amelia doesn’t necessarily believe them all, but she does see that Kourtney still has this crazy hold over him — and it has nothing to with their three kids.”

The two-part Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special with Andy Cohen airs on E! Thursday, June 17, and Sunday, June 20, at 8 p.m. ET.