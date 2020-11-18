Oh, how the other half lives. Kylie Jenner shared some seriously sexy photos while posing with one of her many luxury vehicles. “Where u at?” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday, November 17.

In many of the snapshots, Kylie, 23, is leaning against a sleek Bentley with a black and white exterior. As for her outfit, the almost-billionaire wore a $390.00 top from U.K. designer Charlotte Knowles London paired with $98.00 Levi’s jeans. To complete the look, Kylie accessorized with a $1,790.00 Bottega Veneta handbag, $4,850.00 Cartier earrings and Air Jordan X Off-White sneakers that retail for upwards of $4,500.00.

Even if you don’t have a calculator handy, it’s safe to say your jaw is on the floor. Of course, expensive cars and outfits that cost more than most people’s rent are pretty much the standard for Kylie. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

According to the insider, the E! personality has “bought cars just to match her outfits.” If that’s not a big flex, we don’t know what is! To date, Kylie’s fleet of high-end vehicles includes a $2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, assorted Rolls-Royces, assorted Bentleys, a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Ferrari 488 Spider and more.

While cars and clothes are most definitely Kylie’s favorite way to spend her millions, the proud parent, who shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with ex Travis Scott, also has a good idea for real estate investments. “She wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within California and in other states and countries,” the source added. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

Of course, traveling amid the coronavirus pandemic can be tricky … for most people. Kylie, on the other hand, purchased a $73 million private jet ahead of quarantine, multiple outlets report. The state-of-the-art aircraft is completely customized with “Kylie Air” logos, cocktail napkins and even features pretty pink lights throughout the cabin. In conclusion: Nobody does it bigger or better than Kylie!

