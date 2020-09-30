Gorgeous! Kylie Jenner gave fans a sneak peek into her glam room, which contained an incredible photo wall with all of her past magazine covers.

“Glam room almost doooone,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, captioned the clip on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 29. All of Kylie’s greatest hits were featured on the expansive wall.

Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The makeup mogul’s Playboy cover with rapper Travis Scott was included along with her photo on Love magazine’s December 2017 issue, which was photographed by sister Kendall Jenner. The cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia with daughter Stormi Webster that was shot on an iPhone amid the coronavirus pandemic was also proudly on display.



The Kylie Cosmetics founder is far from the first Kardashian-Jenner to have a portrait wall in her glam room. Kendall, 24, also pays tribute to her impressive career in her California home and told Architectural Digest she got the idea from sister Kim Kardashian, who first created the look in her own glam room.

Considering the reality family always looks incredibly gorgeous — usually with the help of hairstylists and makeup artists — it’s no wonder they all want to make their glam rooms an amazing place to be. However, the affinity for interior design is a shared passion among them.

“When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” a source previously told Life & Style of the entire Kardashian-Jenner family.

The reality brood’s sprawling homes often serve as the background for a lot of their social media activity, so the A-listers are determined to keep everything looking sharp. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times,” the insider added.

However, Kylie “has a bit more edge” when it comes to her taste in home decor and always adds her own spin. In addition, the youngest of Kris Jenner’s kids doesn’t plan on only being a makeup mogul for the rest of her life. The Life of Kylie star hopes to own more property in the future.

“She wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within California and in other states and countries,” a separate source dished to Life & Style. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

We have no doubt Kylie will be able to achieve her dreams. Keep scrolling to see her gorgeous glam room!