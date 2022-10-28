Lala Kent has revealed that she has dropped 30 pounds from stress on the one-year anniversary of dumping fiancé Randall Emmett following a cheating scandal in October 2021.

“Happy Independence Day to me. A year ago, I had my ducks in a row and it was time to execute my game plan of escaping a toxic and unsafe place,” Lala, 32, wrote in an October 27 Instagram Stories post holding the former couple’s daughter, Ocean, and detailing how she made her break.

“Even writing this, my heart has started pounding. I didn’t know what my future would hold. I lost 30 pounds from the stress and the trauma,” the Vanderpump Rules star continued.

“But I had to carry on, without skipping a beat — my daughter needed me. And when it all became too much, I would hand it over to God and the universe. I knew they would cradle me. They did and have ever since,” Lala wrote. She then thanked her mother and three pals, noting, “Without you, I would have been stuck. Today, I feel happy. It is one day at a time until I reach resolution for the well-being of Ocean.”

Lala and film producer Randall, 51, met in 2015 while she was working as a hostess at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant SUR. But the two didn’t go public with their romance until his divorce from actress Ambyr Childers was finalized in 2017. The following year, Lala and Randall got engaged. They welcomed their first and only child, daughter Ocean, in March 2021. The reality star dumped Randall after she allegedly found evidence he had been cheating on her with multiple women.

“I’ve made mistakes, she’s made mistakes, but I’m never going to bring that to light because that’s just not right,” Randall explained on Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi‘s “Genuinely GG” podcast in March 2022, adding, “For me, I just don’t feel it’s appropriate.”

“I feel like it’s weird because I, for the first time, have no idea what my future holds. I don’t know what each day is going to look like and for a really long time, I’ve had a schedule where everything is planned out,” Lala said in a November 2021 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast while breaking her silence about the split.

“My future was ahead of me, and I was like, ‘This is the plan.’ And I’m kind of just letting the universe take control of my life and place me where I need to be. I’m not questioning anything,” she said.

“I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I’m grateful no matter what. What’s five years and some change versus what I would’ve been in,” Lala continued. “The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation.’ I got that pit, and I got the f–k out. No questions asked. ‘Buh-bye.'”

Lala later explained how she made her break when Randall went out of town. “He went to Miami. I packed my stuff and he found out the next day,” she revealed during a May appearance on Jeff Lewis Live. That same month, Randall put the 4,276-square-foot Bel Air home the former couple shared on the market for $6.295 million.