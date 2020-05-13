Instagram

She’s got that pregnancy glow! Lea Michele showed off her adorable baby bump in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on May 13. The brunette beauty flaunted her growing belly in a striped bikini with her hair wrapped in a towel while captioning the picture with a sparkle emoji.

Life & Style confirmed the 33-year-old’s pregnancy with husband Zandy Reich on April 27. The Broadway alum herself made the milestone announcement on Instagram by debuting her baby bump on May 2. “So grateful,” she captioned the photo of herself cradling her tummy in a stunning blue dress.

An insider told Life & Style exclusively Lea “couldn’t be happier to be pregnant” when she found out the big news, “but like most first-time moms, she’s slightly nervous about the birth, especially with all the craziness going on in the world.” In light of social distancing measures to combat coronavirus, “Lea would be open to having the baby at home,” the source explained. “She’s very spiritual like that and is even researching water birth.”

The 37-year-old businessman is “spoiling [Lea] rotten,” according to a second source. “He’ll surprise Lea with flowers, romantic dinners at home and gives her massages when she’s feeling tired and achy,” the insider gushed, adding the AYR president “can’t wait to become a dad.”

Courtesy of Lea Michele / Instagram

Plus, the happy couple is “in the process of decorating” the nursery for their bundle of joy, designating it as a “joint” project. The Glee alum “loves interior design and put together a nursery vision board weeks ago,” a third insider explained exclusively. “She’s been keeping herself busy shopping online for a crib, cute cushions, lamps and chairs.” Though there are still decisions to be made, Lea “wants the nursery to be white with a touch of color.”

The actress and her beau first sparked romance rumors in July 2017 — but they actually knew each other before the dating speculation. The twosome met at Lea’s “best friend’s wedding,” she told Business Insider in February 2019.

After forming a tight connection, Zandy proposed to the Scream Queens star with a custom diamond ring in April 2018. The dynamic duo officially got hitched in Napa, California less than a year later in March 2019. Clearly, these two lovebirds are ready to be parents!