Shocking revelations. Love Is Blind season 2 star Iyanna McNeely revealed she found out ex-husband, Jarrette Jones, was allegedly cheating on her just three days before filming After the Altar, which led to their divorce.

“I received an email with very specific details. Immediately I was like, ‘I want a divorce. I want a divorce.’ And my mom was like, ‘Iyanna, you’re making a decision on anger,’ and I realized she’s right,” she said during a Monday, April 24 episode of the “Feel in the Blank” podcast. “I couldn’t do that, it’s a marriage.”

The Illinois resident also admitted that she had to “pretend like everything was OK” while filming the Where Are They Now episode and even deemed herself and Jarrette as “unhappy.”

Iyanna continued, “It was a terrible fit. He wasn’t ready, and I guess to an extent I wasn’t either. However, I would have been a good wife to someone who has a good partner to me.”

Adrian S. Burrows Sr./Netflix

Life & Style confirmed that Iyana filed for divorce from Jarrette in September 2022, nearly two months before the reality stars announced their split. However, the former couple shared that they were in “the process of divorcing” in their joint August 2022 statement.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” Iyanna and Jarrette wrote via Instagram. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s OK. Coming to this decision was far from easy, and we will always wish each other the best.”

Their divorce was finalized in November 2022.

Fast forward to today, Iyanna shared that she “can’t” and “won’t” talk about her ex-husband’s infidelity, ​as it would cast Jarrette in a negative light.

“No. 2 is because I went so gung-ho lying for this man and protecting him. And no. 3, if I’m honest, because I went back for a quick little second, so I feel like I have no right to speak,” she said

Jarrette has yet to publicly speak about the cheating allegations.

Although their romantic connection faded, the Netflix stars were one of the no-drama-filled couples on the show. Additionally, they even gave Life & Style an exclusive update on their marriage in March 2021 and things were seemingly smooth sailing between the pair.

“I think that, for me, the biggest challenge has probably been our communication styles. I’ve never been the best at communicating, and I’m constantly learning and trying to get better at it,” Jarrette said at the time. “I think there’s definitely been times where I could have communicated better, and, you know, it’s a learning curve.”