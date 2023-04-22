Vanderpump Rules love triangles. Tensions rose when Raquel Leviss made out with Oliver Saunders during a March 2023 episode of ​VPR while on a girl’s trip with costars Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Kristina Kelly. Although Oliver, who is the son of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais, claimed he was “separated” from estranged wife Samantha Saunders at the time, fans have come to learn that wasn’t the case. Keep reading to learn more about Oliver’s estranged wife, Samantha.

When Did Oliver and Samantha Saunders Get Married?

The former couple tied the knot in May 2020 and celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on a tropical trip to Florida.

Courtesy of Samantha Saunders/ Instagram

“Anniversary weekend just getting started!! I love you so much @everythinbam ! COVID has been very hard but we have been STRONGER,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of their pair outside their hotel.

Do Oliver and Samantha Saunders Have Kids?

The Las Vegas residents share ​a son, Oliver Jr, who was born in February 2020.

Samantha had three older children from a previous relationship.

Did Oliver Cheat on Samantha Saunders?

The Vanderpump à Paris employee made out with Raquel during VPR season 10 and claimed he was “separated” from his wife. However, Samantha told the SUR hostess that she and Oliver were still married when the ​onscreen kiss took place.

“since oliver has started working at @vanderpumpparis he has disrespected me and my kids in every way possible. He has made jokes about my mental health and suicidal thoughts with coworkers. He has committed adultery with coworkers and guests of the restaurant [sic],” Samantha wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption in September 2022. “I have found out he has made out with Raquel while filming @lisavanderpump & plans to continue to go on a date with Raquel while filming. He continue to lie to me and say he wanted to work on things but behind my back continue to talk bad about me and disown being a stepdad [sic].”

Viewers saw Raquel and Oliver go on their date in West Hollywood and he stuck to his story about being single during his PDA moment with Raquel. That being said, Oliver admitted to being physically intimate with Samantha days after the hookup.

Did Oliver and Samantha Saunders Get a Divorce?

Oliver filed for divorce in January 2023, four months after Samantha accused him of cheating.

What Is Samantha Saunders’ Job?

It is unknown what Samantha’s job is; however, she told her Instagram followers she landed a new job in October 2022.