Here she comes with receipts! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna defended her youngest daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, just one day after the model sparked plastic surgery rumors.

On Friday, April 16, the 57-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to post a childhood photo of the now 19-year-old that highlighted her full pout. “The most gorgeous lips,” the Bravo star captioned the snapshot of the old picture.

One day prior, plastic surgery speculation began when a bruise on the Los Angeles native’s seemingly swelled upper lip was highlighted in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. On Twitter, fans deduced that the markings were noticeable signs of lip injections. The snapshots were taken amid a day of shopping in Miami with Amelia’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his 8-year-old daughter, Penelope.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and the Bravo guest star sparked dating speculation in October 2020, after being spotted attending Kendall Jenner‘s birthday party together. At the time, Amelia’s mom was skeptical of their romance. “Initially, Lisa was wary of Scott because she’d heard about his playboy reputation,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

On Monday, April 12, the Flip It Like Disick star was brought up by Lisa’s costar Kyle Richards during the RHOBH season 11 trailer. “He’s too damn old … and he’s got three kids!” Kyle told her friend in the clip, to which Lisa exclaimed, “I know!”

However, it seems the Days of Our Lives alum has really warmed up to the Talentless founder over the past six months. “She was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and he’s grown on her,” the source told Life & Style. “Lisa would even be open to him making an appearance on RHOBH, she’s fallen for his charm!”

Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, has also given her “seal of approval” to Amelia, a second insider previously dished to Life & Style. “Amelia is great with the kids, they like her. That’s all that really counts. She’s young, but she’s responsible enough and a good influence on Scott.” Aside from daughter Penelope, the Poosh founder, 41, and the E! personality also share 11-year-old son Mason and 6-year-old son Reign.